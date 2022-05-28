Multibagger penny stock hits upper circuit on 35th straight session. See details

Multibagger penny stock hits upper circuit on 35th straight session. See details2 min read . 10:56 AM IST
- Multibagger stock: If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this stock one month ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹2.60 lakh today
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Multibagger stock: Despite Indian stock market reeling under the heavy sell-off pressure in last few months, some stocks have performed exceedingly well in this period. Kohinoor Foods shares are one of them. This penny stock has hit upper circuit on 35 straight sessions in a row. In near two months, this multibagger penny stock has surged from ₹7.75 to ₹38.40 apiece levels. logging around 395 per cent rise in this period.
Multibagger stock: Despite Indian stock market reeling under the heavy sell-off pressure in last few months, some stocks have performed exceedingly well in this period. Kohinoor Foods shares are one of them. This penny stock has hit upper circuit on 35 straight sessions in a row. In near two months, this multibagger penny stock has surged from ₹7.75 to ₹38.40 apiece levels. logging around 395 per cent rise in this period.
Kohinoor Foods share price history
Kohinoor Foods share price history
In last one month, this multibagger penny stock has surged from ₹14.85 to ₹38.40 levels, logging near 160 per cent rise in this period. In last two months, this multibagger stock has risen from 7.75 to ₹38.40 levels, clocking around 395 per cent rise in this period. The stock was out of action for near one last year and after initiation of trade in this penny stock, it has been scaling northward hitting upper circuit on a regular basis. Once a quality stock, Kohinoor Foods share price has corrected from a closing high of ₹88.25 (5th January 2018) to ₹7.40 apiece levels (3rd May 2021) on NSE.
Impact on an investor
Taking cue from Kohinoor Foods share price history, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this stock one month ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹2.60 lakh today. Similarly, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger penny stock two months ago buying one share at ₹7.75 apiece, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹4.95 lakh today. However, this rise in one's investment would have become possible only when the investor had remained invested in the stock throughout the period mentioned.
Current market capital of Kohinoor Foods Limited is ₹142.35 crore and its ended with a trade volume of 9,978 on Friday. Last 20 days average volume of this multibagger penny stock is 8787. Kohinoor Foods share price today is ₹38.40, which is its 52-week high as well. Its 52-week low is ₹7.75 apiece.