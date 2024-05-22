Multibagger Penny Stock: IEL jumped 4900% in 4 years but declined for all 5 months this year; should you invest?
Chemicals firm IEL has shown exceptional returns to long-term investors, soaring 4900 percent in 4 years but faced strong corrections recently. The stock has declined over 52 percent in the last year and 32 percent in 2024 YTD, with negative returns for 5 consecutive months.
