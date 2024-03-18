Multibagger! Penny stock IFCI rises over 850% in 4 years, 278% in just 1 year; should you buy?
Penny stock IFCI has posted multibagger returns in the last 4 years, rising from ₹4 in March 2020 to around ₹39 currently. This implies a return of 875 percent for its investors.
Penny stock IFCI has posted multibagger returns in the last 4 years, rising from ₹4 in March 2020 to around ₹39 currently. This implies a return of 875 percent for its investors.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started