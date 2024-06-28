Multibagger: Penny stock Inox Wind soars 1324% in 4 years; what should investors do now?
Inox Wind has surged by 1324% over four years and experienced volatility recently. Axis Securities initiated coverage with a ‘buy’ rating, projecting a target price of ₹185 per share.
Once considered a penny stock, wind energy firm Inox Wind has shown remarkable long-term returns. Over the past four years, the stock has surged by an impressive 1324 percent, rising from ₹9.96 in June 2020 to its current trading level around ₹141.85. Similarly, over the last three years, it has seen substantial growth of 588 percent, starting from ₹20.61 in June 2021.
