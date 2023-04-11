Multibagger penny stock is up 768% from 52-week-low, Board sets record date for 6:10 bonus share and stock split

Global Capital Markets is a small-cap company having a market cap of ₹81.97 Cr and the company deals in the financial services sector as a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). The Board of Global Capital Markets has established a record date for the purposes of the 6:10 bonus shares and stock split in order to ascertain the eligibility of the shareholders for the aforementioned corporate activities.

“Pursuant to Section 91 of the Companies Act, 2013 and in compliance with Regulation 42 of SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015, members are hereby informed that the Company has fixed Record date of 20th April 2023 for subdivision in face value of Equity Shares of ₹10/- to ₹/- each and issue of Bonus Equity Shares in the ratio of 6:10, under Regulation 42 of SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015. The details of the same are given below:

Scrip Code : 530263

ISIN Code : INE062C01034

Record Date : April 20, 2023

Purpose : Sub-division in Face Value of Equity Shares & Issue of Bonus Equity Shares in the ratio of 6:10."

The firm reported a net income of ₹15.25 Cr during the quarter that ended in December 2022 as opposed to ₹0.53 Cr during the quarter that ended in December 2021. The company's net expenses climbed to ₹14.46 Cr in the third quarter of FY23 from ₹0.28 Cr the corresponding period of 2021, while its EBIT jumped to ₹0.79 Cr from ₹0.25 Cr reported during Q3FY22. The firm said that its net profit was ₹0.79 Cr during Q3FY23, up from ₹0.25 Cr, while its EPS was ₹0.32, down from ₹2.00 in Q3FY22.

The shares of Global Capital Markets closed today on the BSE at a 5% lower circuit limit of ₹32.93. The stock recorded a total traded volume of 3,34,002 shares and a deliverable volume of 2,00,394 shares or 60.00%. The stock has produced a multibagger return of 897.88% over the last five years and 507.56% during the previous year. The stock achieved a YTD gain of 0.40% in 2023, and over the last six months, it has produced a multibagger return of 244.82%. The stock touched a 52-week-high of ₹45.00 on (20/12/2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹3.79 on (01/06/2022), indicating that at the current market price, the stock is trading 768% above the 1-year low and 26.82% below the 1 year high. The company reported promoter shareholding of 5.00% and a public stake of 95.00% during Q3FY23.

