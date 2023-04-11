Multibagger penny stock is up 768% from 52-week-low, Board sets record date for 6:10 bonus share and stock split

The shares of Global Capital Markets closed today on the BSE at a 5% lower circuit limit of ₹32.93. The stock recorded a total traded volume of 3,34,002 shares and a deliverable volume of 2,00,394 shares or 60.00%. The stock has produced a multibagger return of 897.88% over the last five years and 507.56% during the previous year. The stock achieved a YTD gain of 0.40% in 2023, and over the last six months, it has produced a multibagger return of 244.82%. The stock touched a 52-week-high of ₹45.00 on (20/12/2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹3.79 on (01/06/2022), indicating that at the current market price, the stock is trading 768% above the 1-year low and 26.82% below the 1 year high. The company reported promoter shareholding of 5.00% and a public stake of 95.00% during Q3FY23.