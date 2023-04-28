Multibagger stock: Shares of IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd are one of the multibagger penny stocks that Indian stock market has delivered in post-Covid rebound. In last three years, this small-cap stock has received ₹7,380 crore project in Telangana. The project has been awarded for 158 Kms (1,264 Lane Kms) Hyderabad Outer

Ring Road (ORR) project under Toll-Operate-Transfer (TOT) model with revenue linked Concession Period of 30 Years.

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) had invited global competitive bids for the project; in which the Company had participated and emerged as the selected bidder. The project awarded to the IRB Infrastructure is second largest single asset TOT project in the country – after Mumbai Pune Expressway project – both now part of Company’s Portfolio, taking company’s share in TOT space to 37 per cent.

After this strong fundamental development in the multibagger small-cap company, IRB Infrastructure share price witnessed huge buying interest among stock market bulls and the stock hit intraday high of ₹28.25 apiece on NSE, around 4 per cent higher from its Thursday close of ₹27.20 on NSE.

Commenting on the development, Virendra D. Mhaiskar, Chairman & Managing Director at IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd., said, “Proud to add this prestigious project to our portfolio, taking our asset base to over Rs.70,000 Crores and share in TOT space to 37%, the largest by any private player in India." He added, “We express our sincere gratitude towards all authorities and stakeholders. We endeavor to execute this project through our Pvt InvIT platform."

After signing the concession agreement, the project SPV will be making the payment of Rs. 7,380 Crores within a span of 120 days.

IRB Infrastructure Development share price history

As mentioned above, IRB Infrastructure Development shares are one of the multibagger stocks in India. This small-cap road infra company's share witnessed huge buying interest and spurt in volume in post-Covid stock market rebound, surging from around ₹5 to ₹27.70 apiece levels. In this near thee years time, IRB Infrastructure share price devlivered to the tune of near 450 per cent to its positional long term investors. However, the multibagger penny stock has remained under base building mode after ushering in new year 2023, losing around 12 per cent in YTD time.

This multibagger penny stock is available for trade on both NSE and BSE. Its current trade volume on NSE is 96,81,147 and around two hours of trade is still left today. ITs 52-week high on NSE is ₹34.90 whereas its 52-week low is ₹17.89 apiece. Current market cap of the stock is ₹16,697 crore.