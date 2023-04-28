Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper Subscribe
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Multibagger penny stock jumps after receiving 7380 crore project. Do you own?

Multibagger penny stock jumps after receiving 7380 crore project. Do you own?

3 min read . 01:35 PM IST Asit Manohar
Multibagger penny stock has risen from around 5 to 27.70 apiece in post-Covid rebound in last three years.

Multibagger penny stock surged to the tune of 4 per cent in early morning deals after the declaration of project award by the company in its exchange communication

Multibagger stock: Shares of IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd are one of the multibagger penny stocks that Indian stock market has delivered in post-Covid rebound. In last three years, this small-cap stock has received 7,380 crore project in Telangana. The project has been awarded for 158 Kms (1,264 Lane Kms) Hyderabad Outer

Multibagger stock: Shares of IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd are one of the multibagger penny stocks that Indian stock market has delivered in post-Covid rebound. In last three years, this small-cap stock has received 7,380 crore project in Telangana. The project has been awarded for 158 Kms (1,264 Lane Kms) Hyderabad Outer

Ring Road (ORR) project under Toll-Operate-Transfer (TOT) model with revenue linked Concession Period of 30 Years.

Ring Road (ORR) project under Toll-Operate-Transfer (TOT) model with revenue linked Concession Period of 30 Years.

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) had invited global competitive bids for the project; in which the Company had participated and emerged as the selected bidder. The project awarded to the IRB Infrastructure is second largest single asset TOT project in the country – after Mumbai Pune Expressway project – both now part of Company’s Portfolio, taking company’s share in TOT space to 37 per cent.

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) had invited global competitive bids for the project; in which the Company had participated and emerged as the selected bidder. The project awarded to the IRB Infrastructure is second largest single asset TOT project in the country – after Mumbai Pune Expressway project – both now part of Company’s Portfolio, taking company’s share in TOT space to 37 per cent.

After this strong fundamental development in the multibagger small-cap company, IRB Infrastructure share price witnessed huge buying interest among stock market bulls and the stock hit intraday high of 28.25 apiece on NSE, around 4 per cent higher from its Thursday close of 27.20 on NSE.

After this strong fundamental development in the multibagger small-cap company, IRB Infrastructure share price witnessed huge buying interest among stock market bulls and the stock hit intraday high of 28.25 apiece on NSE, around 4 per cent higher from its Thursday close of 27.20 on NSE.

Commenting on the development, Virendra D. Mhaiskar, Chairman & Managing Director at IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd., said, “Proud to add this prestigious project to our portfolio, taking our asset base to over Rs.70,000 Crores and share in TOT space to 37%, the largest by any private player in India." He added, “We express our sincere gratitude towards all authorities and stakeholders. We endeavor to execute this project through our Pvt InvIT platform."

Commenting on the development, Virendra D. Mhaiskar, Chairman & Managing Director at IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd., said, “Proud to add this prestigious project to our portfolio, taking our asset base to over Rs.70,000 Crores and share in TOT space to 37%, the largest by any private player in India." He added, “We express our sincere gratitude towards all authorities and stakeholders. We endeavor to execute this project through our Pvt InvIT platform."

After signing the concession agreement, the project SPV will be making the payment of Rs. 7,380 Crores within a span of 120 days.

After signing the concession agreement, the project SPV will be making the payment of Rs. 7,380 Crores within a span of 120 days.

IRB Infrastructure Development share price history

As mentioned above, IRB Infrastructure Development shares are one of the multibagger stocks in India. This small-cap road infra company's share witnessed huge buying interest and spurt in volume in post-Covid stock market rebound, surging from around 5 to 27.70 apiece levels. In this near thee years time, IRB Infrastructure share price devlivered to the tune of near 450 per cent to its positional long term investors. However, the multibagger penny stock has remained under base building mode after ushering in new year 2023, losing around 12 per cent in YTD time.

IRB Infrastructure Development share price history

As mentioned above, IRB Infrastructure Development shares are one of the multibagger stocks in India. This small-cap road infra company's share witnessed huge buying interest and spurt in volume in post-Covid stock market rebound, surging from around 5 to 27.70 apiece levels. In this near thee years time, IRB Infrastructure share price devlivered to the tune of near 450 per cent to its positional long term investors. However, the multibagger penny stock has remained under base building mode after ushering in new year 2023, losing around 12 per cent in YTD time.

This multibagger penny stock is available for trade on both NSE and BSE. Its current trade volume on NSE is 96,81,147 and around two hours of trade is still left today. ITs 52-week high on NSE is 34.90 whereas its 52-week low is 17.89 apiece. Current market cap of the stock is 16,697 crore.

This multibagger penny stock is available for trade on both NSE and BSE. Its current trade volume on NSE is 96,81,147 and around two hours of trade is still left today. ITs 52-week high on NSE is 34.90 whereas its 52-week low is 17.89 apiece. Current market cap of the stock is 16,697 crore.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Asit Manohar

Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.