Multibagger penny stock jumps after receiving 7380 crore project. Do you own?

IRB Infrastructure Development share price history

As mentioned above, IRB Infrastructure Development shares are one of the multibagger stocks in India. This small-cap road infra company's share witnessed huge buying interest and spurt in volume in post-Covid stock market rebound, surging from around ₹5 to ₹27.70 apiece levels. In this near thee years time, IRB Infrastructure share price devlivered to the tune of near 450 per cent to its positional long term investors. However, the multibagger penny stock has remained under base building mode after ushering in new year 2023, losing around 12 per cent in YTD time.