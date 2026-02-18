Multibagger penny stock offers 4900% returns in seven years. Do you own?

Multibagger penny stock: The ongoing volatility in the stock market has underscored the importance of identifying stocks that have the potential to create substantial wealth.

In many cases, stock-specific investments have generated returns significantly higher than benchmark indices. However, the potential for outsized gains also comes with increased risk, making detailed research, careful portfolio allocation, and a disciplined long-term investment strategy crucial aspects of investing.

Here, we look at one such stock, Kabra Drugs. This penny stock has consistently outperformed the broader market and delivered multibagger returns to its investors.

Kabra Drugs share price, which was once at ₹0.65 in February 2019, is now trading at ₹32 on BSE. To put it in perspective, an investment of ₹1 lakh made six years ago in the stock and held over time would have grown significantly to ₹50 lakh in seven years.

Kabra Drugs share price trend Kabra Drugs shares have proven to be a wealth multiplier for long-term investors by delivering multibagger returns of 4960% in the last seven years. The multibagger stock has risen 589% in five years, and around 514% in three years.

In the short term, too, the stock has managed to impress investors despite weak market sentiments. The stock has given 209% returns in a year, as against a mere 10% rise seen in the BSE Sensex during this period.

Furthermore, the multibagger penny stock has gained over 65% in six months and 17% in a month.

Kabra Drugs' recent business updates Along with several strategic initiatives approved earlier in January 2026, its expansion into high-growth sectors and robust investor enthusiasm have propelled the stock prices higher.

On Tuesday, the company reported a 578% year-on-year (YoY) surge in the net profit to ₹2.56 crore for the December quarter of FY26, compared to a loss of ₹53.69 lakh in the same period last year.

For the December quarter, Kabra Drugs posted revenue of ₹30.42 crore, reflecting a strong 53.9% jump from ₹19.76 crore recorded in the September 2025 quarter, and a significant turnaround compared to zero revenue reported in the December 2024 quarter, as per the PTI report.

Alongside this, Kabra Drugs entered into an agreement with MR Franchise to onboard 200 channel partners across the country, enhancing its distribution network and expanding its market footprint.

On January 1, the company board approved the following updates: acquisition of Vassmaan Automotive Pvt Ltd, change of the name of the company, expansion of the distribution network and diversification and alteration of the main objects (MOA).