Kalind has approved a proposal to raise up to ₹500 crore through a rights issue of equity shares, following a board meeting held on Wednesday, November 18. The company will issue equity shares with a face value of ₹2 each to eligible existing shareholders, subject to applicable regulatory and statutory approvals.

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The company said the rights issue will be offered to eligible equity shareholders as of a record date, which will be announced separately. However, the issue price, rights entitlement ratio, payment mechanism, issue timeline and other key terms are yet to be finalised.

To oversee the fundraising exercise, the board has constituted a Rights Issue Committee and authorised it to determine the detailed terms and conditions of the issue, including the quantum, issue price, rights entitlement ratio, record date, payment schedule and other related matters.

The latest approval follows the company's earlier intimation dated November 14, 2026, regarding the proposed fundraising exercise.

Kalind makes changes to statutory auditor, company secretary Apart from approving the rights issue, the board also approved the appointment of H T A and Associates, Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 120457W), as the company's statutory auditors to fill a casual vacancy. The appointment, based on the Audit Committee's recommendation, is subject to shareholders' approval. The firm is peer-reviewed, according to the company's exchange filing.

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The board also approved the appointment of Dipak Kadel as Joint Company Secretary, effective November 18, 2026, following the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee. Anju Surajsingh Chauhan will continue as the company's company secretary and compliance officer.

Kalind share price journey The shares have remained on a downward spiral throughout this year, plunging 60.5% from ₹9.80 apiece to Wednesday's closing price of ₹3.80. The stock has ended each of the last six months in the red, with August marking its biggest monthly decline of 57%.

The steep correction follows a stellar rally in 2025, when the stock delivered a whopping 1,875% return, marking its third consecutive year of positive gains.

The stock began its remarkable bull run in October 2024 and continued its upward trajectory through 2026, delivering an extraordinary return of over 9,320%. During this period, the stock ended most months in the green. This strong historical performance continues to support its long-term returns, despite the massive crash this year.

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Over the last three years, the stock has surged 2,433%, while its returns over the last five years stand at 2,614%.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.