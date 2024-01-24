Multibagger penny stock: LIC remains bullish on Integra Essentia Ltd shares during Q3FY24
LIC-backed multibagger penny stock has given over 750% return in the last five years
Multibagger penny stock: Integra Essentia Ltd shares are one of the multibagger stocks that the Indian stock market has delivered in the last few months. In the last six months, this penny stock has risen to the tune of 150 per cent. However, it seems that the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India is still bullish on this small-cap, which has a market cap of around ₹650 crore. As per the latest shareholding pattern of Integra Essentia Ltd for the recently ended December 2023 quarter, the insurance behemoth has remained steady in this penny stock.
