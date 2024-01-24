Multibagger penny stock: Integra Essentia Ltd shares are one of the multibagger stocks that the Indian stock market has delivered in the last few months. In the last six months, this penny stock has risen to the tune of 150 per cent. However, it seems that the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India is still bullish on this small-cap, which has a market cap of around ₹650 crore. As per the latest shareholding pattern of Integra Essentia Ltd for the recently ended December 2023 quarter, the insurance behemoth has remained steady in this penny stock.

LIC shareholding in Integra Essentia

According to the shareholding pattern of Integra Essentia Ltd for the October to December 2023 quarter, LIC holds 48,59,916 Integra Essentia shares, which is 1.06 per cent of the total paid-up capital of the small-cap company. In the shareholding pattern of Integra Essentia Ltd for the July to September 2023 quarter, LIC held 48,59,916 company shares, which was 1.06 per cent of the total paid-up capital of the company. This means, LIC has remained steady with its bullish conviction regarding Integra Essential shares.

Integra Essentia share price history

As mentioned above, Integra Essentia Ltd share price has delivered multibagger returns to its long-term shareholders. In the last one month, Integra Essentia Ltd share price has risen from ₹3.23 to ₹7.10 apiece level on NSE, delivering to the tune of 120 per cent in this time. Likewise, in the last six months, this multibagger penny stock has risen from ₹2.85 to ₹7.10 per share level, logging around a 150 per cent rise in this time. In YTD time, this penny stock has given over 90 per cent return to its shareholders.

However, in the last one year, it has delivered a 65 per cent return to its positional shareholders. In the last five years, this penny stock has risen from ₹0.83 to ₹7.10 apiece levels, registering over a 750 per cent rise in this time horizon.

On Tuesday, this multibagger penny stock ended with a trading volume of over 1.05 crore. Its 52-week high is ₹7.70 apiece while its 52-week low is ₹2.65 per share.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

