Multibagger penny stock of 2022 fixes record date for 1:1 bonus share

On a YTD basis, the stock has produced a multibagger return of 225.51% so far in 2022. The stock had touched a 52-week-low of ₹3.82 (18/10/2021) indicating that after touching a new 52-week-high level of ₹12.89 today, the stock is trading 237.43% above the low. The stock delivered a multibagger return of 210.6% during the past three months, and it has gained by 46.98% over the past month. According to Value Research's statistics, JMD Ventures Ltd is a debt-free company, which is like the cherry on the cream when you take into account the multibagger returns and bonus shares.