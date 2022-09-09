Multibagger penny stock of 2022 fixes record date for 1:1 bonus share

Multibagger penny stock of 2022 fixes record date for 1:1 bonus share2 min read . 03:36 PM IST
- With a market capitalization of ₹18.60 crore, JMD Ventures Ltd. is a small-cap company that operates in the consumer discretionary industry
With a market capitalization of ₹18.60 crore, JMD Ventures Ltd. is a small-cap company that operates in the consumer discretionary industry. JMD is an Indian corporate behemoth with a varied business portfolio ranging across various industries, including those in the media, trading, education, entertainment, digital, e-commerce, infrastructure, retail, distribution, and investment. Potential investors need to be informed of the record date for the 1:1 bonus share, which has been declared by the board of directors.
The Board of Directors of the company has said today in a regulatory filing that “Pursuant to Section 91 of the Companies Act, 2013 and in compliance with Regulation 42 of SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015, members are hereby informed that the Company has fixed Record date of 23rd September 2022 for issue of Bonus Equity Shares in the ratio of 1:1, under Regulation 42 of SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015."
Today's BSE closing price for JMD Ventures Ltd. shares was Rs. 12.89 a piece, up 1.98% from yesterday's close of Rs. 12.64. At today's close, the stock reached its upper circuit limit by 2%, setting a new high. In trade today the total traded volume of the stock was 19,141 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 3,781 shares. In the last 5 years, the stock has generated a multibagger return of 194.29% and in the last 1 year, the stock has given a multibagger return of 207.07%.
On a YTD basis, the stock has produced a multibagger return of 225.51% so far in 2022. The stock had touched a 52-week-low of ₹3.82 (18/10/2021) indicating that after touching a new 52-week-high level of ₹12.89 today, the stock is trading 237.43% above the low. The stock delivered a multibagger return of 210.6% during the past three months, and it has gained by 46.98% over the past month. According to Value Research's statistics, JMD Ventures Ltd is a debt-free company, which is like the cherry on the cream when you take into account the multibagger returns and bonus shares.
