Multibagger penny stock hits 5% upper circuit as promoter raises stake

OK Play India shares rose 5% to 13.59 after a promoter raised stake in the company. The board approved the allotment of 1 crore shares to Anandana Handa at 6.021 each. Despite a 20% drop in 2024, the stock is up 450% since October 2019.

Pranati Deva
Published8 Oct 2024, 01:45 PM IST
Shares of penny stock OK Play India surged by 5 per cent to their upper circuit limit of 13.59 during intra-day trading on Tuesday, October 8, following news of a stake increase by the promoter.

In an exchange filing, the company announced that its board has approved the allotment of 1 crore equity shares to promoter Anandana Handa. This decision follows a special resolution passed by the members at the Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) on March 25, 2023, and received approval from BSE Limited on March 31, 2023. The allotment, part of the tenth tranche, will occur on a preferential basis at a price of 6.021 per share, which includes a premium of 5.021 per share, in compliance with SEBI regulations.

Also Read | Penny stock under ₹5 jumps around 10% despite stock market crash

Anandana Handa has already paid 4.5 crore, accounting for 75 per cent of the total amount due.

Furthermore, OK Play India reported that its shares underwent a split effective March 11, 2024, transforming each equity share with a nominal value of 10 into ten equity shares with a nominal value of 1 each. Consequently, both the price and the number of shares and warrants have been adjusted accordingly.

The company revealed an impressive net profit growth of 140 per cent year-on-year in Q1 FY 2024-25. For the quarter, OK Play India achieved a net profit of 0.87 crore, significantly up from 0.36 crore in the same quarter the previous year.

Also Read | Defence stock Bharat Electronics rises 3% on ₹500 cr order wins: Buy or Sell?

Stock Price Trend

Despite a nearly 11 per cent rise over the last year, the penny stock has faced challenges in 2024, with the stock down 20 per cent year-to-date (YTD). After experiencing a decline of over 12 per cent in September, it shed an additional 1.5 per cent in October. The stock had previously recorded gains for two consecutive months, up 6.8 per cent in August and 13.4 per cent in July. It remained flat in June and endured losses for three straight months prior, down 1.5 per cent in May, 6 per cent in April, and 27 per cent in March. Conversely, it began the year on a positive note, climbing 12 per cent in February and 1.5 per cent in January.

Despite the recent surge, the stock is approximately 37 per cent away from its 52-week high of 21.50, achieved in February 2024. However, it has advanced 36 per cent from its 52-week low of 10 recorded in October last year.

Also Read | Multibagger stock Shakti Pumps takes a breather after 16% rally in 3 sessions

In the long term, the stock has experienced multibagger returns, skyrocketing almost 450 per cent from 2.5 in October 2019. In the past three years, it has rallied over 327 per cent from 3.18 in October 2021, reflecting a strong performance in the penny stock segment.

First Published:8 Oct 2024, 01:45 PM IST
