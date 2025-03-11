This multibagger penny stock surges 17% on Ethanol plant completion

Shares of multibagger penny stock Pasupati Acrylon soared nearly 17 percent in intra-day trading on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, after the company announced the completion of its 150 KL per day grain-based ethanol plant. The significant development sparked investor optimism, driving the stock price higher.

Ethanol Plant Completion In an exchange filing, Pasupati Acrylon stated, "We would like to inform you that the proposed setting-up of a 150 KL per day grain-based Ethanol Plant of the Company has been completed." The company further confirmed that regular trials and final-level testing have commenced, with commercial production expected to begin soon. The timeline for the commencement of operations will be formally communicated to the exchange at a later stage.

Stock Price Trend The penny stock surged as much as 16.8 percent to hit an intra-day high of ₹49.89. Despite this rally, it remains over 29 percent below its 52-week high of ₹70.79, recorded in September 2024. However, the stock has made a strong recovery, climbing more than 50 percent from its 52-week low of ₹33.20, registered in June 2024.

Although the stock has remained largely flat over the past year, it has delivered multibagger long-term gains, soaring over 600 percent in the last five years. The momentum has been strong in March, with the stock gaining 23.5 percent, recovering from a 15 percent decline in February. In January 2025, it posted a modest 3 percent gain.

About Pasupati Acrylon Established in 1990, Pasupati Acrylon is a manufacturing company specializing in acrylic fiber, acrylic tow, acrylic tops, and cast polypropylene (CPP) films. The company operates a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Thakurdwara, Uttar Pradesh, catering to various industrial needs.

Pasupati Acrylon is widely recognized for its high-quality acrylic fiber, which is available in multiple deniers, cut lengths, and luster options. These fibers find applications in diverse sectors, including the production of sweaters, shawls, apparel, blankets, carpets, and upholstery. Additionally, the company manufactures acrylic tow, which is used in stretch-breaking machines, and a range of CPP films, including metallized, natural, and white varieties.