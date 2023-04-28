After Integra Essentia reported a strong performance for the quarter that ended on March 31, 2023, the company's shares grew by about 3% during trading on Friday. In comparison to the March 2022 quarter, Integra Essentia's net profit grew by more than 210 percent year on year (YoY) to ₹1.69 crore for Q4FY23 from ₹0.54 crore.

In Q4 FY23, Integra Essentia's revenue from operations climbed 34% YoY to ₹67.27 crore from ₹50.19 crore reported in the year-ago quarter. Integra Essentia recorded a more than 510% rise in its net profit for the entire fiscal year that ended on March 31, 2023 or FY23, coming in at ₹6.67 crore as opposed to ₹1.09 crore in the same time last year or FY22. Whereas in FY23 its net sales were ₹241.41 crore, up by 250 per cent from ₹68.52 Cr during FY22.

The company reported net expenses of ₹65.71 Cr during Q4FY23 as against ₹49.64 Cr during Q4FY22 whereas its EPS stood at ₹0.04 as compared to ₹0.05 in the year-ago quarter.

The company recently entered the wine business for which it paid ₹40 crore buying the assets of Chateau Indage Winery, which is located close to Pune. "Integra Essentia Limited is pleased to announce that it has purchased assets of Chateau Indage Winery for ₹400 million, as a part of its pre-defined long-term business growth strategy," said Integra Essentia in a stock exchange filing.

The company operates in the trade of agricultural products, including conventional and certified organic agricultural products. It also engages in the apparel and textile business, which includes clothing and furnishing fabrics and linen material. As of March 31, 2022, our firm began doing business in the energy sector. The firm is also in the business of trading materials for construction and infrastructure development, such as steel products.

The shares of Integra Essentia were last seen trading on the BSE at ₹6.45 apiece level. The stock made an intra-day high of ₹6.68 during the morning deals logging near 3.50% gain at the current market price.

The stock touched a 52-week-high of ₹9.35 on (20/12/2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹1.74 on (30/05/2022). The stock has generated a multibagger return of 2585 in 1 year and on a YTD basis it has fallen 5.15% so far in 2023.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vipul Das Vipul Das is a Digital Business Content Producer at Livemint. He previously worked for Goodreturns.in (OneIndia News) and has over 5 years of expertise in the finance and business sector. Stocks, mutual funds, personal finance, tax, and banking are among his specialties, and he is a professional in industry research and business reporting. He received his bachelor's degree from Dr. CV Raman University and also have completed Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (DJMC). Read more from this author

