Multibagger penny stock rallies over 3% as the company declares over 210% net profit growth in Q4
After Integra Essentia reported a strong performance for the quarter that ended on March 31, 2023, the company's shares grew by about 3% during trading on Friday. In comparison to the March 2022 quarter, Integra Essentia's net profit grew by more than 210 percent year on year (YoY) to ₹1.69 crore for Q4FY23 from ₹0.54 crore.
