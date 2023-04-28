Multibagger penny stock rallies over 3% as the company declares over 210% net profit growth in Q4

In Q4 FY23, Integra Essentia's revenue from operations climbed 34% YoY to ₹67.27 crore from ₹50.19 crore reported in the year-ago quarter. Integra Essentia recorded a more than 510% rise in its net profit for the entire fiscal year that ended on March 31, 2023 or FY23, coming in at ₹6.67 crore as opposed to ₹1.09 crore in the same time last year or FY22. Whereas in FY23 its net sales were ₹241.41 crore, up by 250 per cent from ₹68.52 Cr during FY22.