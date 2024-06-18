Multibagger: Penny stock Refex Industries soared 13765% in a decade, up 1351% in 5 years
Refex Industries showed exceptional long-term performance with the stock price soaring by 13765% in the past decade. In recent years, it has seen impressive growth of 1351% over 5 years and 466% over 3 years, positioning it as a standout performer in the penny stock category.
Refex Industries, once a penny stock, has delivered exceptional performance for long-term investors. Over the past decade, the company has exhibited remarkable growth, with its stock price soaring by an astonishing 13765 percent, rising from ₹1.19 in June 2014 to trade around ₹165 currently. This significant increase underscores Refex's consistent and substantial value appreciation trajectory, positioning it as a standout performer within the penny stock category. Such extraordinary gains not only reflect its past success but also highlight its potential as a high-return investment opportunity over the years.
