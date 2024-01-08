Multibagger penny stock: Reliance funding fuels rally in Alok Industries shares by 65% in five straight sessions
Multibagger penny stock: Alok Industries shares have been touching a new 52-week high for the last five sessions after news of Reliance Industries' funding became public
Multibagger penny stock: Ever since news of Reliance Industries' funding to Alok Industries became public on 2nd January 2023, Alok Industries shares have been touching a new 52-week high for the last five straight sessions. Alok Industries' share price has been touching 52-week highs on a regular basis for the last five straight sessions as the market has gone highly bullish on the penny stock after the news of Reliance Industries investing ₹3,300 crore in the company through investment in Non-Convertible Redeemable Preference Shares of the company.
