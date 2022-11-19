Multibagger penny stock rises 1163% in 3 years, Board declares rights issue

The company has said in a stock exchange filing that its Board of Directors has “Approved the proposal of raising of funds through issuance and allotment of equity shares having face value of Re. 1/- (Rupee One Only) (‘Equity Shares’) for an aggregate amount of up to Rs. 48,26,82,960 (Rupees Forty Eight Crores Twenty Six Lakhs Eighty Two Thousands Nine Hundred Sixty Only) on right issue basis, on such terms of conditions as may be decided by the Board of Directors of our Company to the eligible shareholders of the Company, as on the records date (to be notified subsequently) subject to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2018, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015, and Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made thereunder, as amended from time to time, (‘Right Issue’)."