Multibagger penny stock Salasar Techno now acquires EMC for ₹178 crore after issuance of 4:1 bonus shares in Feb
Multibagger penny stock: Salasar Techno Engineering traded ex-bonus on 1st February 2024
Stock market today: Shares of Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd are one of the multibagger penny stocks that the Indian stock market has delivered in the last one year. This tech stock has surged nearly 150 percent in the last one year. The multibagger penny stock was in the news recently for trading ex-bonus on 1st February 2024. After the issuance of 4:1 bonus shares last month, the tech stock is once again in the news for acquiring a new company paying ₹178 crore. Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd today informed Indian stock market exchanges about acquiring the new company EMC Ltd after getting the nod from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). After the outbreak of this news, Salasar share price witnessed strong buying interest during early morning deals. Salasar Techno share price today opened upside and went on to touch an intraday high of ₹22.55 apiece on NSE, logging around 5 percent appreciation against Friday's close of ₹21.50 apiece. However, the multibagger penny stock failed to sustain at higher levels after the profit-booking trigger and pared most of its early morning gains.
