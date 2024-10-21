Multibagger penny stock jumps 10% as company posts strong Q2 results. Do you own it?

Sarveshwar Foods shares rose nearly 10% after strong Q2FY25 results. The company's net profit rose 68.53% to 8.14 crore while revenue grew 32.20% to 271.31 crore, reflecting the company's success in organic products.

Pranati Deva
Published21 Oct 2024, 10:33 AM IST
Multibagger penny stock Sarveshwar Foods jumps 10% after announcement of Q2 results 2024. Do you own?
Multibagger penny stock Sarveshwar Foods jumps 10% after announcement of Q2 results 2024. Do you own?(Pixabay)

Multibagger penny stock: Shares of Sarveshwar Foods surged nearly 10 per cent in intra-day trading on Monday, October 21 after the company posted impressive financial results for the quarter ended September 2024 (Q2FY25). The microcap FMCG firm, which focuses on organic products, has shown significant growth in both revenue and profit, attracting investor attention.

Strong Financial Performance

Sarveshwar Foods reported a robust 68.53 per cent increase in net profit for Q2FY25 at 8.14 crore compared with 4.83 crore in the same quarter last year. The company's revenue also saw a healthy growth of 32.20 per cent, rising to 271.31 crore from 205.22 crore in the corresponding period in 2023. This performance reflects Sarveshwar Foods' ability to scale its operations and cater to the growing demand for organic products.

The company's financial performance for the first half of FY25 was equally strong. Net profit for the period rose by nearly 45 per cent to 11.2 crore, up from 7.73 crore in the first half of FY24. Meanwhile, revenue from operations increased by over 27 per cent to 504.36 crore as against 396.3 crore in the same period last year.

Also Read | Penny stock below Re 1 jumps 4% as firm seeks shareholders’ nod for fundraising

Rohit Gupta, Chairman of Sarveshwar Group, expressed his enthusiasm about the company’s performance, noting that the company surpassed 500 crore in sales during the first half of the fiscal year. He credited this achievement to product innovation and the growing consumer demand for organic and sustainable food products, particularly under Sarveshwar’s 'NIMBARK' brand. Gupta further emphasised the company’s dedication to quality, sustainability, and the empowerment of farmers, which has been key to strengthening its supply chain and expanding its market reach.

In July 2024, Sarveshwar Foods took a significant step to strengthen its capital base and finance future growth. The Board of Directors had approved the issuance of 10,20,00,000 fully convertible warrants at an issue price of 9.70 each. These warrants were to be allotted to individuals in the "Non-Promoter, Public Category," giving them the right to convert each warrant into one equity share.

Also Read | Dharmesh Shah recommends these two stocks to buy today - October 21

Stock Price Trend

Following the release of its strong Q2 results, Sarveshwar Foods' stock rallied nearly 10 per cent to an intra-day high of 10.78. While the stock remains 31 per cent below its all-time high of 15.73, achieved in February 2024, it has risen 167.5 per cent from its 52-week low of 4.03, recorded in October 2023. This stock has delivered multibagger returns, with a 118 per cent surge in the past year and a 98 per cent increase year-to-date in 2024.

The company has continued to perform well in recent months, with its stock gaining about 6 per cent in October following a 12 per cent rise in September. Investors are increasingly eyeing Sarveshwar Foods as a growth opportunity, driven by its strong financial results and expanding market presence in the organic food segment.

Also Read | Stocks to buy: These 12 stocks may rise 9-20% in next 3-4 weeks, say analysts

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:21 Oct 2024, 10:33 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsMultibagger penny stock jumps 10% as company posts strong Q2 results. Do you own it?

Most Active Stocks

Wipro share price

552.30
11:49 AM | 21 OCT 2024
3.6 (0.66%)

Bank Of Baroda share price

247.05
11:49 AM | 21 OCT 2024
-0.95 (-0.38%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

129.75
11:49 AM | 21 OCT 2024
-2.65 (-2%)

Tata Steel share price

155.15
11:49 AM | 21 OCT 2024
-0.15 (-0.1%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Tech Mahindra share price

1,699.55
11:40 AM | 21 OCT 2024
11.55 (0.68%)

JM Financial share price

159.25
11:40 AM | 21 OCT 2024
0.55 (0.35%)

HCL Technologies share price

1,859.75
11:39 AM | 21 OCT 2024
2.55 (0.14%)

National Aluminium Company share price

229.25
11:40 AM | 21 OCT 2024
-2.75 (-1.19%)
More from 52 Week High

Tata Consumer share price

1,005.45
11:40 AM | 21 OCT 2024
-89.2 (-8.15%)

Jindal Saw share price

340.05
11:40 AM | 21 OCT 2024
-25.3 (-6.92%)

Aether Industries share price

869.70
11:39 AM | 21 OCT 2024
-55.9 (-6.04%)

Jindal Stainless share price

699.50
11:40 AM | 21 OCT 2024
-43.3 (-5.83%)
More from Top Losers

Tejas Networks share price

1,303.90
11:40 AM | 21 OCT 2024
114.25 (9.6%)

Tata Investment Corporation share price

7,226.50
11:40 AM | 21 OCT 2024
411.9 (6.04%)

CRISIL share price

4,970.25
11:40 AM | 21 OCT 2024
264.75 (5.63%)

Indigo Paints share price

1,643.40
11:39 AM | 21 OCT 2024
78.1 (4.99%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    79,425.00-10.00
    Chennai
    79,431.00-10.00
    Delhi
    79,583.00-10.00
    Kolkata
    79,435.00-10.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.98/L0.23
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.