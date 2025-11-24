Multibagger penny stock hits upper circuit for seventh straight session; here's why

Multibagger penny stock Sellwin Traders: Multibagger penny stock Sellwin Traders continued its remarkable rally on Monday, November 24, hitting the 5% upper circuit at ₹12.39 in intra-day trade. Monday marked the seventh consecutive upper circuit for the stock, extending a sustained upward trend that has attracted heightened interest from retail investors.

The penny stock is now just 14% away from its 52-week high of ₹14.39, touched in September 2025. Its long-term performance has been nothing short of extraordinary—it has soared 357% from its 52-week low of ₹2.71, recorded in April 2025.

Sellwin Traders has also delivered multibagger returns across shorter time frames. The stock has zoomed 215% in the last one year, jumped 260% in the past six months, gained 22% in the last three months, and rallied 42% over the past one month. Over a five-year period, the stock has surged 470%, underscoring its exceptional long-term wealth creation.

Sellwin Traders: Recent Developments A key driver of the stock’s recent rise has been a series of strategic developments aimed at expanding Sellwin Traders’ footprint across wellness, infrastructure, and technology sectors.

Most notably, the company signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Kumkum Wellness Private Limited (KWPL), which operates under the brand “KAYAPALAT.” Under the agreement, Sellwin Traders plans to acquire an initial 36% equity stake in KWPL, with the option to increase the holding up to 60% within the next 18 months. This phased acquisition reflects the company’s strong confidence in KWPL’s business model and long-term growth potential.

The MoU sets a clear roadmap for formalising the partnership by December 31, 2025, subject to due diligence, statutory approvals, valuation by a registered valuer and other compliance requirements. The collaboration is expected to deepen Sellwin Traders’ presence in India’s fast-growing wellness industry.

At its board meeting held on July 5, 2025, Sellwin Traders approved the allotment of 50,35,000 equity shares at ₹5.50 each (face value ₹2, premium ₹3.50) under a preferential issue to non-promoter investors. Later, on September 13, 2025, the company allotted an additional 49,35,000 shares under the same preferential allotment at identical terms.

During the quarter ended September 30, 2025, Sellwin Traders received ₹306.46 lakh from these allottees, bolstering liquidity and supporting expansion initiatives.

Sellwin Traders Q2 Results Sellwin Traders reported an impressive set of numbers for the quarter ended September 2025.

The company posted a net profit of ₹2.72 crore in Q2FY26, sharply higher than ₹83 lakh in the same period last year—a solid 227% year-on-year rise. Revenue from operations for Q2 FY26 stood at ₹14.68 crore.

For the first half of FY26, the company delivered a net profit of ₹5.86 crore, up 283% compared to ₹1.53 crore in H1 FY25. Revenue from operations in H1 FY26 came in at ₹36.53 crore, a 13.2% YoY increase from ₹32.25 crore last year.

Commenting on the company’s expansion and financial momentum, Mr. Monil Vora, Director, Sellwin Traders Limited, said:

“We are excited to embark on transformative global partnerships, reaffirming our growth-centric vision. The phased acquisition of Kumkum Wellness underscores the company’s confidence in its business model and long-term growth potential.”

He added that Sellwin Traders is “strategically positioned for accelerated value creation,” highlighting the company’s equity-linked investment in Shivam Contracting Inc—expanding its exposure to the U.S. infrastructure market—and the planned controlling acquisition of Dubai’s GMIIT, through which the company aims to secure over 51% equity in the Gulf IT services sector.