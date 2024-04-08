Multibagger: This penny stock surged 307% in last 1 year, 1215% since March 2020; should you invest?
Shares of polyester manufacturing firm Shekhawati Poly-Yarn have given stellar returns to their investors in the last 1 year. This penny stock has soared almost 307 percent in this period, from ₹0.65 in March 2023 to currently trade at ₹2.63. Meanwhile, in the last 4 years, since March 2020, the stock has given multifold returns, skyrocketing 1215 percent from ₹0.2.
