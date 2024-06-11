Multibagger! Penny stock Suncity Synthetics gives over 280% returns in less than 3 months; should you invest?
Suncity Synthetics: Overall, year-to-date, the stock has surged over 211 percent, while over the past year, it has soared by 359 percent.
Penny stock Suncity Synthetics has delivered exceptional returns to its investors both in the short and long term. The stock has provided investors with exponential returns, surging over 282 percent in just little over 2 months since April 2024, from ₹7.7 at the end of March 2024.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started