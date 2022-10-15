The company has said in a regulatory filing that “The Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on 12th October, 2022 has considered and approved the following matters; 1. The Board has decided to change name of the Company from “SARDA PAPERS LTD" to “TAHMAR ENTERPRISES LTD" or any other such names as may be approved by the regulatory authorities under the Companies Act, 2013 or any other rules, laws, acts, statutes or regulations as may be applicable to the Company and alteration of Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Company. 2. The Board has decided to Change main object of the Company and the matters which are necessary for the furtherance of objects of the Company, subject to shareholders’ and Regulatory bodies’ approval/s. The present management proposes to conduct business activities for business to manufactures, producers, processer, refiners, distributor, dealers, seller, retailers, marketer, agents, Importers and exporters of ena, ethyl alcohol, ethanol, biodiesel fuel, Bio-fertilizer, fuel ethanol additives, oil, fuel oil, cattle feed (protein), Dried Distillery Grain Soluble – DDGS, pallets, by-products, all kinds and descriptions of whisky, brandy, rum, gin, vodka, alcohol, beer, wine, brewery & winery and other beverages including aerated and mineral waters and other drinks, publication of Magazines and consequent alteration of Memorandum of Association of the company. 3. Approved sub-division of equity shares of the Company from the existing One (1) equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- each into Ten (10) equity shares of face value of Re. 1/- each, subject to shareholders approval. 4. The Board decided to reclassify out of its authorized share capital of Rs.7,75,00,000/- (Rupees Seven Crore Seventy-Five Lakhs only), the 4,25,000 (Four Lakhs and Twenty-Five Thousand) 1% redeemable preference share of Rs. 100.00/- (Rupees Hundred) each into 4,25,00,000 (Four Crores Twenty-Five Lakh) equity share of Rs.1.00/- and subsequent increase the authorized share capital of the Company from Rs. 7,75,00,000/- (Rupees Seven crore seventy-five lakhs only) up to Rs. 49,00,00,000 (Rupees Forty-nine crore only) of the Company and consequent alteration of Memorandum of Association of the company, Subject to Shareholders’ approval. 5. To raise Fund for an amount not exceeding Rs. 45,00,00,000/- (Rupees Forty-five crores only), through a Right Issue to the eligible equity shareholders of the Company as on Record date (to be notified subsequently), in accordance with applicable laws, including the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, as amended, SEBI Listing Regulations, along with relevant circulars issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India, Companies Act, 2013 (“Right Issue"), subject to regulatory approval, if any. The rights issue will be either equity or any other convertible instruments."

The last traded price of Sarda Papers Ltd was ₹16.00 apiece, recorded on 10th October 2022. In the last 5 years, the stock has gained 57.48% and in the last 3 years, the stock has generated a multibagger return of 135.29%. In the last 1 year, the stock price has risen from ₹4.15 as of 18th October 2021 to the current market price which logs in a multibagger return of 285.54%. On a YTD basis, the stock has gained 43.63% and in the last 6 months, the stock has gained 49.53%. For the quarter that ended June 2022, the company recorded a promoter shareholding of 74.14% and a public shareholding of 25.86%.