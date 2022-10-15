Multibagger penny stock surges 285% in 1 year, Board approves 1:10 stock split3 min read . Updated: 15 Oct 2022, 05:00 PM IST
- Small-cap firm Sarda Papers Ltd operates in the commodity industry and has a market worth of ₹4.99 Cr.
Small-cap firm Sarda Papers Ltd operates in the commodity industry and has a market worth of ₹4.99 Cr. One of the top manufacturers of premium-coated papers is Sarda Papers. The company's board of directors has authorised a 1:10 stock split and rights issue which existing shareholders and potential buyers should be aware of.