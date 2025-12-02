Multibagger penny stock surges 4000% in five years, ₹1 lakh grows to ₹41 lakh

Spice Lounge Food Works (formerly known as Shalimar Agencies), a fast-growing multi-format food service organization, has seen a remarkable rise in its shares in recent years, generating massive wealth for its shareholders and establishing itself as one of the biggest wealth creators in the Indian stock market.

Advertisement

Though the stock experienced some profit booking recently, which is a usual phenomenon following sustained gains, it still trades with massive returns. Notably, the company is entirely owned by retail shareholders, with zero percent promoter stake, according to the latest data available on the BSE.

From a trading price of ₹5.32 apiece one year ago, the stock has surged 800% to its current level of ₹48 apiece. Even during periods of sharp volatility in the small-cap segment, the stock did not lose momentum and continued to rise, resulting in a 1,151% jump over the last three years and 4,000% over the last five years, climbing from ₹1.17 apiece.

Advertisement

The shares scaled to an all-time high of ₹72.20 apiece in late November, but profit booking dragged them lower, resulting in a 33.51% drop from that level.

The stellar rise in the stock price has also pushed the company’s market capitalization to ₹5,040 crore, taking the stock's recent peak into account.

Impact on Investment The massive rise in the share price over a short period has significantly boosted investor wealth. An investor who had put ₹1 lakh into the stock five years ago and held onto it would have seen its value grow to ₹41 lakh, highlighting the wealth-creating potential of the stock market when the right counters are chosen.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the stock has been trading on an ex-split basis in the ratio of 1:10 since March 2025. The above calculation does not factor in the post-split benefit.

About Spice Lounge Food Works Founded in 2019 in India, the company operates in India, the USA, and Canada. It holds exclusive franchise rights for global brands like Buffalo Wild Wings, Wingzone, eTouch, and TekSoft, and it owns four original brands—Blaze Kebabs, Xora, Salud, and Sunburn Union. Focused on innovation and quality, the company is rapidly expanding its global footprint, according to its website.

It also provides computer and outsourcing services in the information technology sector, including data, voice, or video collection and processing, as well as call center services.

In late October, the company acquired a 100% stake in Rightfest Hospitality LLP, marking a strategic expansion in India’s rapidly evolving casual dining, quick-service, and tech-enabled food experience space.

Advertisement

By leveraging Rightfest’s strong brand, live-music events, and premium venue assets, the company aims to capitalise on rising demand from affluent millennials and tourists across metros and leisure destinations, the company said in its October 10 regulatory filing.