Multibagger penny stock turns ₹1 lakh to ₹4.45 crore in eleven years

Multibagger penny stock: Money magnet Charlie Munger once said big money is not in buying or selling but in waiting. The American businessman and Vice Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, the conglomerate controlled by Warren Buffett, wanted to convey in this message that one should hold a stock as long as one can because it allows an investor to generate wealth instead of making a profit on one's investment.

To understand how a stock market investor can create wealth by sticking with one's conviction for as long as one can, one needs to look at Tanfac Industries shares. Despite the Indian stock market reeling under the sell-off pressure, this multibagger stock has delivered over 15 per cent return to its investors in YTD.

Tanfac Industries' share price history shows that this multibagger stock has remained a money-making stock for its shareholders at various intervals. On 21 February 2014, Tanfac Industries' share ended at ₹8 per share. On Friday last week, Tanfac Industries' share price finished at around ₹3,566 apiece, delivering more than 445 times to its long-term positional shareholders in these eleven years. If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this penny stock eleven years ago, the absolute value of one's ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹4.45 crore.

Tanfac Industries share price history In one month, Tanfac Industries' share price has risen from ₹2,930 to ₹3.566 apiece on the BSE, recording over 20 per cent rally. In year-to-date (YTD) time, Tanfac Industries share price has ascended from ₹3,061.80 to ₹3,566 per share, delivering over 16 per cent return to its shareholders. In the last six months, this multibagger penny stock has surged from around ₹2,320 per share to ₹3,566 per share levels, registering more than 50 per cent rise in this time horizon. In one year, this multibagger stock has appreciated from ₹1,938.55 to ₹3.566 per share mark, delivering over 80 per cent return to its positional shareholders.

Likewise, this multibagger stock has ascended in five years from around ₹118 to ₹3,566 per share mark, logging over 2,900 per cent rise. In the last ten years, this multibagger penny stock has appreciated from around ₹20 to ₹3,566 per share, rocking nearly 17,700 per cent.

Impact on investment Taking cue from Tanfac Industries share price history, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock one month ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned into ₹1.20 lakh today. If the investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger penny stock six months ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.50 lakh today. If the investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger penny stock one year ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.80 lakh today. Likewise, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock five years ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹30 lakh today.

However, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger penny stock 10 years ago and had remained invested in the scrip throughout the period, the absolute value of one's ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.78 crore.

As said earlier, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this penny stock level years ago and had remained invested throughout this period, one's ₹1 lakh would have turned into ₹4.45 crore.

Tanfac Industries shares are available for trade on the BSE only. It ended on Friday with a trade volume of 15,350. This means the scrip is a low-float stock suitable for high-risk investors only. The multibagger stock ended on Friday with a market cap of ₹3,557 crore.

