Multibagger penny stock: Tata group share gives 8650% return in 2 years

Multibagger penny stock: Tata group share gives 8650% return in 2 years1 min read . 07:16 AM IST
- Multibagger stock: If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger penny stock 6 months ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹4.50 lakh today
Multibagger penny stock: In first quarter of 2022, Indian secondary market has delivered 90 multibagger stocks. However, there are good number of stock in Indian stock market that have been giving stellar return to its shareholders for years. This list of multibagger stocks include some penny stocks as well. Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Limited or TTML shares are one of them.
In last two years, TTML share price has appreciated from ₹2 to ₹175 apiece levels on NSE, appreciating around 87.50 times or 8650 per cent.
TTML share price history
In last one month, this multibagger share's price has ascended from around ₹113 to ₹175 levels, logging near 55 per cent rise in this period. In last 6 months, this multibagger penny stock has surged from around ₹39 to ₹175 levels, ascending to the tune of 350 per cent. In last one year, this Tata group telecom company stock price has shot up from ₹13.45 to ₹175 apiece levels, logging near 1200 per cent rise in this period.
Similarly, in last two years, this multibagger penny stock has ascended from ₹2 (close price on 9th April on NSE) to ₹175, logging 8650 per cent rise in this period.
₹1 lakh turns to ₹87.50 lakh in 2 years
TTML share price history, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger penny stock, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.55 lakh today. If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock 6 months ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹4.50 lakh today. Likewise, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this stock one year ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹13 lakh today.
Similarly, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock 2 years ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹87.50 lakh today, provided the investor had remained invested in the scrip throughout this period.
Current market capital of TTML shares is ₹34,211 crore, Its current trade volume is 6,69,473, which is much lower to its 20 days average volume of 28,77,892. 52-week high of TTML share price is ₹290.15 on NSE, which is its life-time high as well.
