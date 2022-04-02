Multibagger penny stock: Tata group share gives 8650% return in 2 years

In last one month, this multibagger share's price has ascended from around ₹113 to ₹175 levels, logging near 55 per cent rise in this period. In last 6 months, this multibagger penny stock has surged from around ₹39 to ₹175 levels, ascending to the tune of 350 per cent. In last one year, this Tata group telecom company stock price has shot up from ₹13.45 to ₹175 apiece levels, logging near 1200 per cent rise in this period.