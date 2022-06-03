Multibagger Penny stock to consider allotment of 1:1 bonus shares

Mishtann Foods are one of the multibagger stocks in 2021. In last one year, it has surged from ₹2.48 to ₹11.90 on BSE, ascending to the tune of 380 per cent rise in this period. However, the multibagger stock has been under consolidation after ascending to its 52-week high of ₹19.55 on BSE in January 2022. Its current market cap is ₹595 crore and its Thursday trade volume is 24,51,430. Its book value per share is 1.01.