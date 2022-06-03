Multibagger Penny stock to consider allotment of 1:1 bonus shares

Multibagger penny stock: One of the bonus shares in 2022 has fixed record date for finding out eligible shareholders for bonus share issue on 3rd June 2022 i.e. today
Bonus shares 2022: Multibagger penny stock Mishtann Foods Ltd has informed Indian exchanges that the meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on 9th June 2022 to consider and approve allotment of bonus shares. The company has already announced the proposal to issue 1:1 bonus shares to eligible shareholders of the company. In its communication with BSE, Mishtann Foods Ltd has revised its record date for bonus share and now company board has fixed record date for bonus share issue on 3rd June 2022 i.e. today.
Informing about the revised bonus share record date, Mishtann Foods Ltd. informed BSE citing, "This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company has fixed Friday, June 03, 2022 as the Record Date, for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders entitled for issue of Bonus Equity Shares of the Company in the proportion of (One) Equity Share of ₹1/- each for every (One) Equity Share of ₹1/- each."
On date for consideration and approval of bonus share issue, Mishtann Foods Ltd informed, "With reference to the cited subject, we wish to inform you the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 9th June, 2022 at 2:00 P.M. at Survey No. 10, at Kabodari, Himatnagar - Dhansura Highway, Ta. Talod, Dist. Sabarkantha 383305, Gujarat, to inter-alia, consider and approve the allotment of 50,00,00,000 Bonus Equity Shares among other business items."
Mishtann Foods share price history
Mishtann Foods are one of the multibagger stocks in 2021. In last one year, it has surged from ₹2.48 to ₹11.90 on BSE, ascending to the tune of 380 per cent rise in this period. However, the multibagger stock has been under consolidation after ascending to its 52-week high of ₹19.55 on BSE in January 2022. Its current market cap is ₹595 crore and its Thursday trade volume is 24,51,430. Its book value per share is 1.01.