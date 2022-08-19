Multibagger penny stock to consider bonus share declaration

As per the taxation rules in regard to bonus shares, cost price of bonus shares would be considered zero if it has been issued after 31st January 2018 whereas in case of bonus share issuance on or before 31st January 2018, its cost price will be considered its close price on 31st January 2018. Apart from this, selling of the shares post-bonus share issue is considered on FIFO (First In First Out) basis. Means, if a shareholder decides to sell shares after issuance of bonus shares, initially the shares he or she bought would be considered sold out and once the initial shares are sold, only then bonus shares are considered sold out.

