Multibagger penny stock to consider bonus share, stock-split. Details here

Multibagger stock: Company management has informed that its board of directors will consider bonus shares and stock sub-division in 13th June meeting
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Multibagger stock: Rajnish Wellness Ltd has informed Indian bourses that a meeting of board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on 13th June 2022 to consider issuance of bonus shares and stock sub-division. The company management informed about the board agenda in its latest exchange communication. Stock market observers believe that the company might be mulling stock split after its stock price surge from ₹5.56 to 187.45 apiece levels in last one year, delivering near 3250 per cent return in this period. They said that after stellar return given by this multibagger penny stock, management might have thought that subdivision of shares would enable them increase stock volume by becoming available to small investors.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Multibagger stock: Rajnish Wellness Ltd has informed Indian bourses that a meeting of board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on 13th June 2022 to consider issuance of bonus shares and stock sub-division. The company management informed about the board agenda in its latest exchange communication. Stock market observers believe that the company might be mulling stock split after its stock price surge from ₹5.56 to 187.45 apiece levels in last one year, delivering near 3250 per cent return in this period. They said that after stellar return given by this multibagger penny stock, management might have thought that subdivision of shares would enable them increase stock volume by becoming available to small investors.
Informing about bonus share and stock split plans at 13th June 2022 meeting, Rajnish Wellness Ltd said, "Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI LODR Regulations, Intimation is hereby given that a Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, 13th June 21122 at the registered office of the Company inter-alia: To Consider and approve Issue of Bonus Shares to the equity shareholders of the Company at such rate/ratio to be decided therein," adding, "To Consider a proposal of sub-division/ split of the of Equity Shares of the Company having face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each in such manner as may be determined by the Board of Directors, Subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required, including the approval of the shareholders of the Company."
Informing about bonus share and stock split plans at 13th June 2022 meeting, Rajnish Wellness Ltd said, "Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI LODR Regulations, Intimation is hereby given that a Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, 13th June 21122 at the registered office of the Company inter-alia: To Consider and approve Issue of Bonus Shares to the equity shareholders of the Company at such rate/ratio to be decided therein," adding, "To Consider a proposal of sub-division/ split of the of Equity Shares of the Company having face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each in such manner as may be determined by the Board of Directors, Subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required, including the approval of the shareholders of the Company."
This BSE-listed multibagger stock has been giving stellar return to its shareholders after ushering into the new year 2022. In year-to-date (YTD) time, this multibagger stock has surged from ₹20.45 to ₹187.45 apiece levels, ascending to the tune of 800 per cent in 2022. In last one year, this penny stock has become a multibagger by appreciating to the tune of near 3250 per cent in this period.