Multibagger penny stock to consider bonus share, stock-split. Details here

Informing about bonus share and stock split plans at 13th June 2022 meeting, Rajnish Wellness Ltd said, "Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI LODR Regulations, Intimation is hereby given that a Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, 13th June 21122 at the registered office of the Company inter-alia: To Consider and approve Issue of Bonus Shares to the equity shareholders of the Company at such rate/ratio to be decided therein," adding, "To Consider a proposal of sub-division/ split of the of Equity Shares of the Company having face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each in such manner as may be determined by the Board of Directors, Subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required, including the approval of the shareholders of the Company."