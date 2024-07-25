Stock market news: The board of directors of Khoobsurat Ltd is soon considering issuing bonus shares and dividends to its shareholders. The micro-cap company has informed Indian stock market exchanges that the small-cap stock will consider and approve the proposal for bonus shares and dividend payment in the company's upcoming board meeting scheduled on 12th August 2024. Khoobsurat shares are one of the multibagger stocks in the Indian stock market, as it has doubled its shareholders' money in one year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Khoobsurat bonus share 2024 details Informing the Indian bourses about the board meeting date, the small-cap company said, "In compliance with Regulation 29 of SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015, Notice is at this moment given that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday, 12 August 2024 to consider following Agenda: 1] Declaration of Bonus Shares: To discuss and consider declaring a Bonus Issue of Equity Shares, subject to the approval of the shareholders; 2] Declaration of Dividend: To discuss and consider declaring a dividend on Equity Shares."

Khoobsurat share price history In one month, this small-cap penny stock has risen from ₹1.39 to ₹1.79 per share, recording around 25 percent appreciation. In the last six months, it has risen from ₹1.35 to ₹1.79 apiece, registering a nearly 35 percent rise in this time frame. In one year, it has risen from 0.90 to ₹1.79 apiece, delivering almost 100 percent return to its shareholders. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The multibagger penny stock is one of the circuit-to-circuit stocks of the Indian stock market, as it has been hitting the upper circuit for the last five straight sessions. It is available for trade on the BSE only. Its market cap is ₹86 crore, its current trade volume is 3,68,74,097, and around three hours of trade is still left on Thursday. Its 52-week high is ₹1.79, which it has made today, whereas its 52-week low is ₹0.74 apiece.