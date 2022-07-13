Multibagger penny stock turns ex-bonus, ex-split today. 5 things you should know2 min read . Updated: 13 Jul 2022, 10:29 AM IST
- Multibagger penny stock: Small-cap company board has recommended stock split in 10:1 ratio
Radhe Developers shares have turned ex-bonus and ex-split stock today because the board of directors of the company has fixed 14th July 2022 as record date for bonus share issue and finalisation of stock split. The small-cap company has announced 1:1 bonus share issue and stock split in 10:1 ratio. The small-cap company had informed about the recommendations after its meeting held on 27th May 2022. Later on it fixed record date for stock split and bonus share issue on 14th July 2022.