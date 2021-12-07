Multibagger stock: Despite global economy feeling the heat of Covid-19 pandemic, a good number of stocks have delivered stellar return to its shareholders in Indian stock market. These Alpha stocks include some multibagger penny stocks as well. Simplex Papers shares are one of such multibagger stocks in 2021 that has beaten key benchmark return by huge margin. Simplex Papers share price has risen from ₹0.54 (close price on 31st July 2020) to ₹57.35 per share levels today, logging around 106 times rise in this one and half year time.

Simplex Papers share price history

As per the share price history of this multibagger stock, it has delivered 21.50 per cent return to its shareholders in last 5 trade sessions, hitting 5 per cent upper circuit on all 5 sessions. In last one month, this multibagger penny stock has surged from ₹22.30 per share levels to ₹57.35 levels, appreciating to the tune of 155 per cent in this period. In last 6 months, this Alpha stock has surged from ₹2.87 levels to ₹57.35 apiece levels, registering near 1900 per cent rise in this period.

Similarly, in last one year, this multibagger stock has risen from ₹0.84 to ₹57.35 levels, logging near 6700 per cent rise in this period. Likewise, in last 18 months, this multibagger penny stock has surged from ₹0.54 to ₹57.35 levels, appreciating around 10,500 per cent in this period.

Impact on investment

Taking cue from Simplex Papers share price history, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger penny stock one week ago buying one share at ₹47.25 levels, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.21 lakh today. If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock one month ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹2.55 lakh today. If the investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this penny stock 6 months ago, its ₹1 lakh would have become ₹20 lakh today.

Similarly, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this Alpha stock one year ago and had remained invested in it throughout this period, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹68 lakh today. Likewise, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this stock 18 months ago buying one stock at ₹0.54 levels, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.06 crore today.

Nifty 50 return in this period

This multibagger penny stock is one of the Alpha stocks in India as it has beaten NSE Nifty return in this period by huge margin. In same 18 months period, Nifty has delivered 55 per cent return whereas this penny stock has delivered 10,500 per cent return to its shareholders.

