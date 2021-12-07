Multibagger penny stock turns 1 lakh to 1 crore in 18 months

As per the share price history of this multibagger stock, it has delivered 21.50 per cent return to its shareholders in last 5 trade sessions, hitting 5 per cent upper circuit on all 5 sessions. In last one month, this multibagger penny stock has surged from ₹22.30 per share levels to ₹57.35 levels, appreciating to the tune of 155 per cent in this period. In last 6 months, this Alpha stock has surged from ₹2.87 levels to ₹57.35 apiece levels, registering near 1900 per cent rise in this period.

