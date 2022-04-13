Multibagger penny stock turns 1 lakh to 18 lakh in 18 months

Multibagger penny stock turns ₹1 lakh to ₹18 lakh in 18 months3 min read . 13 Apr 2022
- Multibagger stock: If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger penny stock one year ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹4.65 lakh today
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Multibagger stock: Investing in stocks is like investing in business as share prices mainly move on the basis of financial performance of the company. So, one should check business model and its sustained growth prospect before buying shares of a company. And once you get assured about the company, you are advised to remain invested in a stock as long as you can.
Multibagger stock: Investing in stocks is like investing in business as share prices mainly move on the basis of financial performance of the company. So, one should check business model and its sustained growth prospect before buying shares of a company. And once you get assured about the company, you are advised to remain invested in a stock as long as you can.
However, to get higher return in small time, people invest in penny stocks though it's highly risky because a single trigger leads to high volatility in the stock. But, high risk traders and investors invest in penny stocks once they are convinced about the business and its future prospect. Sometimes, these highly risky bet on penny stocks give staggering return in small time. Advik Capital shares are glaring example of it.
However, to get higher return in small time, people invest in penny stocks though it's highly risky because a single trigger leads to high volatility in the stock. But, high risk traders and investors invest in penny stocks once they are convinced about the business and its future prospect. Sometimes, these highly risky bet on penny stocks give staggering return in small time. Advik Capital shares are glaring example of it.
In last 18 months, Advik Capital share price has appreciated to the tune of around 1700 per cent beating key benchmark return by huge margin. In last 18 months, Nifty 50 index has surged around 50 per cent whereas BSE Sensex appreciated around 48.50 per cent in this period. So, this multibagger penny stock has generate alpha return leaving Nifty and Sensex far behind in last 18 months.
Advik Capital share price history
This penny stock is on path of emerging one of the multibagger stocks in 2022. In last one week, this multibagger penny stock has surged from ₹4.68 to ₹5.25 apiece levels, logging near 12 per cent rise in last one week whereas in last one week, this multibagger stock has risen from ₹3.45 to ₹5.25 per share levels, clocking 52 per cent rise in this period. In year-to-date time, this multibagger penny stock has shot up from ₹2.91 to ₹5.25 levels, ascending around 80 per cent sparking hopes of emerging one of the multibagger penny stocks in 2022. In last 6 months, Advik Capital share price has went through some consolidation logging 65 per cent rise in this period. But, in last one year, this penny stock has risen from ₹1.08 apiece levels to ₹5.25 per share mark, logging 385 per cent surge in this period.
This penny stock had closed at ₹0.29 apiece levels on 29th October 2020 on BSE whereas it closed at ₹5.25 per share levels on BSE on 12th April 2022. So, in these near 18 months time, this penny stock has become a multibagger delivering around 1700 per cent return to its shareholders, provided the investor had remained invested in this counter throughout this period of near 18 months.
Impact on investment
Taking cue from Advik Capital share price history, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger penny stock one week ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.12 lakh today whereas it would have turned to ₹1.52 lakh if the investment had been done one month ago. If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock at the end of year 2021, then in YTD time, it would have turned to ₹1.80 lakh today. However, an investors ₹1 lakh investment in the stock around 6 months ago would have turned to ₹1.65 lakh today due to consolidation phase coming in this period.
If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger penny stock one year ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹4.65 lakh today. Similarly, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this penny scrip 18 months ago buying one stock at ₹0.29 levels, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹18 lakh today.
Current market capital of Advik Capital shares is ₹115 crore and its trade volume on Tuesday session was 14,11,668, which is more than double of its last 20 days average volume of 6.29 lakh. Book value per share of Advik Capital shares is 2.73. Advik Capital shares' 52-week high is ₹5.67, which is its life-time high as well. Its 52-week low is ₹1.08 apiece levels.