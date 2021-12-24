Multibagger penny stock turns 1 lakh to 2 crore in 3 years

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Multibagger stock: Despite global economy feeling the head of Covid-19 pandemic, Indian stock market has given stellar return to its investors. In this period of near one and half years, a good number of stocks have entered the list of multibagger stocks in 2021. In this participatory rally at Dalal Street, a large number of penny stocks have given multibagger return to its shareholders constituting a large group of multibagger penny stocks in 2021. Digjam shares are one of the multibagger penny stocks in India today. The penny textile stock has surged from ₹0.97 to ₹194 in last 3 years, logging around 19,900 per cent rise in this period. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Multibagger stock: Despite global economy feeling the head of Covid-19 pandemic, Indian stock market has given stellar return to its investors. In this period of near one and half years, a good number of stocks have entered the list of multibagger stocks in 2021. In this participatory rally at Dalal Street, a large number of penny stocks have given multibagger return to its shareholders constituting a large group of multibagger penny stocks in 2021. Digjam shares are one of the multibagger penny stocks in India today. The penny textile stock has surged from ₹0.97 to ₹194 in last 3 years, logging around 19,900 per cent rise in this period.

Digjam share price history {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Digjam share price history Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

As per Digjam share price history, this multibagger penny stock has risen from ₹66.60 to ₹194 apiece levels in last one month, logging around 90 per cent rise in this period. In last 3 months, this multibagger stock has surged from ₹17.27 to ₹194, appreciating to the tune of near 1000 per cent in this period. Likewise, in last one year, this penny stock has gone northward from ₹3.98 to ₹194, registering around 4800 per cent rise in this period. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Likewise, in last three years, this multibagger penny stock price has appreciated from ₹0.97 to ₹194 apiece levels, logging near 200 times in this period.

Impact on investment

Taking cue from the share price history of this multibagger penny stock, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this stock one month ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.90 lakh today. If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this stock 3 months ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹11 lakh today. Similarly, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this penny stock one year ago and had remained invested in it till date, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹49 lakh. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Likewise, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this stock 3 years ago and remained invested in this multibagger penny stock till date, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹2 crore today.

This multibagger penny stock is one of the alpha stocks in 22021 as well. It has beaten key benchmark indices by huge margin. In same 3 years, NSE Nifty has delivered around 57.60 per cent return whereas BSE Sensex has given around 59 per cent return to is investors. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}