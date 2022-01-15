Multibagger penny stock turns 1 lakh to 4 crore in 10 years. Do you own?

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Multibagger stock: Investing in penny stocks is risky, especially when it comes to remain invested for long-term because lower liquidity in the counter leads to high volatility on a single trigger. However, if we go by ace investors’ views, investing in a stock is like investing in a business. As long as the business model and profitability of the company looks sustainable, one should remain invested in the stock. It may give whopping return in long term. GRM Overseas shares are one of the recent examples of it. The small-cap rice milling company stock price shot up from ₹1.93 to ₹782.40 in last 10 years, logging around 40,450 per cent rise in this period. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Multibagger stock: Investing in penny stocks is risky, especially when it comes to remain invested for long-term because lower liquidity in the counter leads to high volatility on a single trigger. However, if we go by ace investors’ views, investing in a stock is like investing in a business. As long as the business model and profitability of the company looks sustainable, one should remain invested in the stock. It may give whopping return in long term. GRM Overseas shares are one of the recent examples of it. The small-cap rice milling company stock price shot up from ₹1.93 to ₹782.40 in last 10 years, logging around 40,450 per cent rise in this period.

GRM Overseas share price history {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

GRM Overseas share price history Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

In last one month, this multibagger penny stock has risen from around ₹505 to ₹782 levels, appreciating to the tune of 55 per cent. In last 6 months, this multibagger stock for 2022 has surged from around ₹156 to ₹782, rising around 400 per cent in this period. In last one year, this multibagger penny stock for 2022 has shot up from ₹34.44 to ₹782.40, rising around 2200 per cent in this period. Similarly, in last 5 years, this multibagger penny stock has skyrocketed from ₹4.49 to ₹782.40 levels, logging near 17,325 per cent rise in this period. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Likewise, this multibagger penny stock has shot up from ₹1.93 (close price on 10th January 2012) to ₹782.40 (close price on 14th January 2022), logging around 405 times rise in this period of near one decade.

Impact on investors

Taking cue from GRM Overseas share price history, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger penny stock one month ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.55 lakh today. If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this rice milling penny stock 6 months ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹5 lakh today whereas it would have turned to ₹23 lakh in last one year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Likewise, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock 10 years ago, buying one stock at ₹1.93 levels, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹4.05 crore today.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}