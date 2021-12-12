In the last two years, a good number of stocks have given multibagger returns to their shareholders. Flomic Global Logistics shares are one of such multibagger stocks in India that belong to the list of multibagger penny stocks. This stock has surged from ₹0.35 per share levelsto ₹198.45 apiece, rising around 567 times in this around three year time.

As per the share price history of this multibagger penny stock, Flomic Global Logistics share prices have surged from ₹10.37 to ₹198.45 levels in the last six months, rising to the tune of near 1,913 per cent in this period. In year-to-date time i.e. in 2021, this penny stock went northward from ₹1.95 apiece to ₹198.45 levels, giving near 10,176 per cent return to its shareholders.

If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this penny stock three years ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹5.67 crore today.

The stock hit a 52-week high of ₹216 on October 28, 2021 and a 52-week low of ₹1.53 on December 8, 2020. In the September quarter, the firm reported a 17.65% fall in net profit.

What are Multibagger stocks?

Multibagger stocks are known to increase your wealth manifold, as the returns on such investments are tremendous. You can easily identify Multibagger stocks by looking at the performance of an issuing company. Multibagger shares have high earnings per share as well, increasing your dividend income on the investment amount.

Despite the world is reeling under the possible outbreak of a new variant of Coronavirus – Omicron. Financial markets have turned more volatile than before and sentiments have been bearish for a short timeframe. “Amid these volatile times, there are some hidden gems in the market that are poised to outperform with their strong balance sheet, leadership position and are almost debt-free. Empirically, they have managed to provide decent returns in past and will continue to enhance shareholders wealth going ahead," said Ankur Saraswat, Research Analyst at Trustline Securities

Flomic Global Logistics

Flomic Global Logistics Limited operates as a logistic company. The company serves customers worldwide, provides warehousing, distribution, freight forwarding, customs broking, cargo, consolidation, multimodal transportation, and country trade services.

