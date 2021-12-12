Multibagger penny stock turns 1 lakh to 5.67 crore in near 3 years

Despite the world is reeling under the possible outbreak of a new variant of Coronavirus – Omicron. Financial markets have turned more volatile than before and sentiments have been bearish for a short timeframe. “Amid these volatile times, there are some hidden gems in the market that are poised to outperform with their strong balance sheet, leadership position and are almost debt-free. Empirically, they have managed to provide decent returns in past and will continue to enhance shareholders wealth going ahead," said Ankur Saraswat, Research Analyst at Trustline Securities