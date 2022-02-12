Multibagger penny stock turns 1 lakh to 82 lakh in 5 years. Do you own?

Multibagger stocks: Investing in penny stocks is quite risky but high risk investors who understand the difference between price and value prefer to invest in such low liquid stocks as well. They believe that there is no harm in investing in a penny stock provided it holds well on the parameter of 'margin of safety.' Majority of market magnets believe that if a company’s intrinsic value is higher than its stock price, then irrespective of small-cap, large-cap or penny stock, one can invest in such stocks. However, they also remind that after investing in a stock, one should hold a stock as long as one can because patience is one of the most important virtues for a value investor. Sindhu Trade Links Ltd shares are glaring example of it.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}