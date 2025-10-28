Multibagger penny stock under ₹10 hits upper circuit for fourth session ahead of board meeting to declare dividend

Deep Diamond India share price was locked at 5% upper circuit for the fourth straight session on Tuesday, hitting a fresh 52-week high, driven by strong buying interest. The penny stock rallied as much as 5% to ₹8.69 apiece on the BSE.

Deep Diamond India shares have been hitting upper circuits for four consecutive sessions led by heavy volumes. Around 49 lakh equity shares of Deep Diamond India changed hands on stock exchanges on 28 October 2025, as compared with its one month average trading volumes of 24 lakh shares.

The rally in Deep Diamond share price comes ahead of the board meeting of the company later this week.

Deep Diamond India announced its board meeting date to consider an interim dividend and subscribing to equity shares of its associate company - Ferry Automotives Pvt. Ltd.

Deep Diamond India Board Meeting Date The meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Friday, October 31, 2025, to consider and, if thought fit, approve the proposal for declaration and payment of an interim dividend to the shareholders, Deep Diamond India said in a regulatory filing on October 24.

The company’s board of directors will also deliberate, consider and approve, if deemed appropriate, the proposal for subscribing to equity shares of Ferry Automotives Pvt. Ltd., (Associate of the Company) by converting existing loan granted by the Company.

Deep Diamond Share Price Deep Diamond share price has jumped 98% in one month and has spiked 115% in three months. The penny stock has rallied 99% in six months and 36% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. Deep Diamond shares have delivered multibagger returns of 568% in the past five years.

At 2:50 PM, Deep Diamond India share price was still locked at 5% upper circuit of ₹8.69 apiece on the BSE.

