Multibagger penny stock under ₹10 delivers 1,180% returns in 4 years | ₹1 lakh turns to ₹12.8 lakh

Multibagger Penny Stock Under ₹10: The key benchmark indices of the Indian stock market have been reeling under the selling pressure for a long time. Weakness in the Indian Rupee is continuously fueling the outflow of US Dollars from Dalal Street, AI buzz fueling ‘sell India, buy South Korea’, and now soaring crude oil prices and US bond yields are among the continuous factors that have not allowed the Indian indices to recover. However, some highly priced stocks have delivered staggering returns to their long-term investors during this period. Shares of Empoer India Ltd are one of them.

Multibagger penny stock under ₹ 10 | Empoer India stock movement According to the information available on the BSE website, Empower India share price finished at ₹0.15 per share on the BSE on 7th November 2022. Empoer Indis share price today is ₹1.92. This means this penny stock under Re 1 has delivered 1,180% returns in around four years, and it is one of the multibagger penny stocks that the Indian stock market has delivered in recent years.

Multibagger penny stock | Bull trend still intact? It seems the Empower India shares still have some steam left. Empower India share price today opened with an upside gap at ₹1.85 apiece on the BSE and touched an intraday high of ₹1.93 apiece within a few minutes of the opening bell, touching the 5% upper circuit limit. Meanwhile, the upper circuit has opened, and the penny stock under ₹10 is quoting ₹1.92 apiece.

The penny stock trading under ₹10 hit the upper circuit yesterday as well. The stock was left with no sellers on Thursday, a day when the Indian stock market crashed, losing around ₹11 lakh crore in a single session.

Empower India share movement | Impact on shareholders According to Empower India's share price history, the stock has delivered 8.50% negative return in one month, 55% returns in six months, 11.50% returns in YTD, 13.50% negative returns in one year, and, as mentioned above, 1,180% returns in the last four years.

So, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger penny stock under 10 rupees one month ago, their ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹91.50 lakh today. If the investment had been made six months ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.55 lakh today. Likewise, if the investment had been made at the end of 2025, the absolute value of ₹1 lakh would have grown to ₹1,11,500 today.

Similarly, if the investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger penny stock at ₹0.15 apiece four years ago, that ₹1 lakh would have grown to ₹12.80 lakh today.

By 1:30 PM on Friday, the multibagger stock had a trade volume of 39.92 lakh. Its 52-week high if ₹2.83 and the 52-week low is ₹1.03 on the BSE.