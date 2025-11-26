Multibagger penny stock under ₹10 hits 20% upper circuit for second day, surges 62% in 4 days

Multibagger penny stock in focus: Multibagger penny stock SVP Global Textiles has made significant strides on the Indian stock market as the stock continues to break multi-month highs in recent sessions, hitting another 20% upper circuit limit in today's session, November 26, reaching ₹5.70 apiece, a level not seen since December 2024.

Today's rise also marked the fourth straight day of gains for the stock and a second 20% upper circuit limit hit, taking the cumulative gain to a whopping 62%. This rally also marked one of its best sustained runs in recent times, which also powered its November returns to 57% so far.

If the stock continues to attract bulls in the next few sessions, it will also mark its biggest monthly jump since December 2017, when it delivered a return of 59%. Notably, the recent run has also made the stock turn positive for the year with a gain of 10.30%, and if it closes 2025 with a positive return, it will mark its first yearly gain in three years.

Although the stock has made a solid rebound lately, it still trades at a sharp discount of 96.5% from its all-time high of ₹164.80 apiece, touched in January 2017. The continued weak financial performance and rising debt levels have caused the stock to lose its sheen on the Indian stock market, also making it close the last three calendar years in negative returns.

For the September quarter (Q2FY26), the company generated nil revenue, as per its earnings filing, and reported a net loss of ₹51 crore. The company has been struggling to turn profitable since March 2023. According to the most recent available data, the company last recorded a net profit of ₹71 crore in FY22.

Investors should exercise caution with penny stocks, as they are highly volatile and prone to sharp price swings due to low trading volumes.

47% of the company is owned by retail shareholders According to shareholding data, retail investors own a 47.25% stake in the company, with 24,759 investors holding capital above ₹2 lakh owning a 26.89% stake. The remaining 52.8% stake in the company is owned by the promoters.

SVP Global Textiles is an integrated textile company, manufacturing Compact Yarn (count range 20 to 60) and Open-End Yarn in Rajasthan, and blended Yarn with a count range of 20 to 60 in Tamil Nadu.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.