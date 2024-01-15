 Multibagger penny stock under ₹10 hits 52-week high after incorporation by its subsidiary | Mint
Active Stocks
Mon Jan 15 2024 13:26:02
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 497.85 6.96%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 134.15 -0.85%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 640.55 1.07%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 314.95 0.74%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,009.05 0.52%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Multibagger penny stock under 10 hits 52-week high after incorporation by its subsidiary
Back Back

Multibagger penny stock under ₹10 hits 52-week high after incorporation by its subsidiary

 Asit Manohar

Multibagger penny stock has risen to the tune of 120% in the last six months

Multibagger penny stock under ₹10 touched a new 52-week high of ₹7.45 apiece on the NSE during the early morning session on Monday.Premium
Multibagger penny stock under 10 touched a new 52-week high of 7.45 apiece on the NSE during the early morning session on Monday.

Penny stock under 10: Vikas Lifecare shares are one of those small-cap stocks of the Indian stock market that are priced under 10 per share. This penny stock under 10 has been in an uptrend after ushering in the new year 2024. The small-cap stock has surged from 4.95 to 7.45 apiece levels in the year 2024, delivering over 50 per cent return to its positional shareholders. however, it seems that penny stock below 10 still possesses some upside steam.

Vikas Lifecare share price today opened upside and went on to touch an intraday high of 7.45 apiece on NSE. This intraday high turned out a new 52-week high for this penny stock.

Vikas Lifecare news

In its exchange filing on Friday, Vikas Lifecare informed Indian stock market bourses about incorporation by its subsidiary company Genesis Gas Solutions Pvt Ltd. The Vikas Liife subsidiary has accomplished the incorporation of IGL Genesis Technologies Limited — a joint venture with its joint venture with Indraprastha Gas Limited. The cost of incorporation is 18.1 crore.

Vikas Lifecare informed Indian bourses about the incorporation saying, "Vikas Lifecare Limited is thrilled to announce that its subsidiary company Genesis Gas Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (Genesis) has accomplished the incorporation of“IGL Genesis Technologies Limited" the joint venture company with Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL). “IGL Genesis Technologies Limited" has been incorporated with equity participation from Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) and Genesis Gas Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (Genesis) in the ratio of 51:49 respectively."

"With the incorporation of “IGL Genesis Technologies Limited", Genesis Gas Solutions Pvt Ltd has completed the inducement of its share of the Paid-Up capital amounting to INR 181 Million in the newly incorporated entity," Vikas Lifecare concluded.

Vikas Lifecare share price history

In the last one month, this small-cap stock has delivered around 40 per cent return to its shareholders whereas, in the last six months, this penny stock has delivered a multibagger return to its investors. In the last six months, this penny stock has risen to the tune of 120 per cent. However, in the last one year, it has risen to the tune of 55 per cent only.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Asit Manohar
Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 15 Jan 2024, 01:28 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App