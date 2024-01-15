Multibagger penny stock under ₹10 hits 52-week high after incorporation by its subsidiary
Multibagger penny stock has risen to the tune of 120% in the last six months
Penny stock under ₹10: Vikas Lifecare shares are one of those small-cap stocks of the Indian stock market that are priced under ₹10 per share. This penny stock under ₹10 has been in an uptrend after ushering in the new year 2024. The small-cap stock has surged from ₹4.95 to ₹7.45 apiece levels in the year 2024, delivering over 50 per cent return to its positional shareholders. however, it seems that penny stock below ₹10 still possesses some upside steam.
