Multibagger! Up 525%, this penny stock turned ₹21.5 into ₹134 in just 3 years
Electrosteel Castings surged from ₹21.5 in January 2021 to around ₹134 currently, rallying almost 525 percent in 3 years. This implies that an investment of ₹10,000 in this penny stock in January 2021 would have turned into ₹62,500 this year.
Shares of pipe firm Electrosteel Castings have given exceptional returns to their investors in the last 3 years.
