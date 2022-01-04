Multibagger penny stocks double shareholders money in 6 sessions. Do you own?

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Multibagger stocks: Year 2021 gave a good number of multibagger penny stocks as low liquid stocks with strong fundamentals witnessed sharp upside moves during market rebound post-Covid selloff. In fact, stock market investors are looking forward to find out some of such multibagger penny stocks for 2022 as they want to get similar kind of return, which they had in 2021. For such stock market investors, 3 penny stocks have doubled its shareholders money in last 6 trade sessions. These multibagger penny stocks of 2022 are Swastika Vinayaka Synthetics, Swastika Vinayaka Art and HB Stockholdings.

As per the share price history of these multibagger penny stocks, these shares have hit upper circuit on all two sessions in 2022 where as these stocks hit upper circuit on all 4 last sessions of 2021. This helped these 3 penny stocks to double its shareholders money in last 6 trade sessions.

1] Swastika Vinayaka Synthetics: share price history of this penny stock suggests that it closed at ₹6.66 per share levels on 27th December 2021 and in next 6 trade sessions; it has hit 13.36 per share levels, appreciating more than 100 per cent in this period.

3] HB Stockholdings: This penny stock has emerged as one of the multibagger penny stocks in 2022 as it surged from ₹37.35 to ₹75.05 in last 6 trade sessions, logging more than 100 per cent rise in this period. The penny stock had closed at ₹37.35 on 27th December 2021 whereas it made its intraday high of ₹75.05 today.

