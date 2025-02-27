Multibagger penny stocks: These three LIC-owned shares rise up to 770% in five years

Multibagger penny stocks: Penny stocks appeal to stock market investors seeking high-growth opportunities at a lower price. These stocks are associated with smaller companies and come with higher risk, but their potential for rapid gains can be attractive.

Even prominent institutional investors, such as the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), hold some penny stocks in their portfolios, indicating that even low-priced stocks can have potential growth opportunities.

LIC portfolio currently comprises over 330 companies, holding over 1 percentage point stake, as of December 2024 quarter.

As of the December 2024 quarter, LIC's investments in listed companies were valued at ₹14.72 trillion. However, their value has declined to ₹13.87 trillion, reflecting a mark-to-market loss of ₹84,247 crore or 5.7 per cent, in February 2025.

Long-term investors who are looking for stocks with substantial returns can dig into LIC owned multibagger penny stocks.

Here are three stocks from LIC portfolio which rose over up to 770% in last five years - ATV Projects India Project management and engineering services ATV Projects India stock has been a wealth creating machine for its long-term investors as the shares have surged over 778 per cent over the past five years on Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). In last one year, the share price has rallied over 64.51 per cent.

The company produces essential equipment, including energy-efficient mills and bagasse-fired boilers for the sugar industry. It also manufactures spherical storage tanks for LPG, along with pressure vessels, Horton spheres, heat exchangers, and reactors, serving industries such as chemicals, petrochemicals, fertilizers, and power.

Orient Green Power Company Renewable Power company Orient Green Power stock has given impressive returns to its long-term investors. The stock has gained as much as 644 per cent in the last five years on National Stock Exchange (NSE).

However, the stock has failed to impress short-term investors. The shares have fallen over 40 per cent in six months and 45 per cent in one year.

The company is a standalone renewable energy producer involved in the development, ownership, and operation of a diverse portfolio of wind power plants.

Hindustan Motors Kolkata-based automotive manufacturer Hindustan Motors stock has delivered impressive returns to its long-term investors as the share price as soared over 414 per cent over the past five years.

In short-term, the stock has gained over 24.22 per cent in last one year, however, has plunged over 21 per cent in last six months.

The company produces and sells vehicles, vehicle spare parts, steel products, and components. Additionally, it is involved in the trading of vehicle spare parts. It was formerly known for manufacturing the iconic Ambassador car.

Meanwhile, Nifty 50 has delivered 101.48 per cent returns in the last five years, the BSE Sensex has surged 95.07 per cent.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.