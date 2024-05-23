Shares of PG Electroplast , the flagship company of PG Group, surged by 8.4% in early morning trading today, reaching a new all-time high of ₹2598.90 apiece following the release of the company's Q4 and full fiscal (FY24) year performance on Wednesday.

The stock's current rally has resulted in a remarkable gain of 611% over the past three years and an astounding 3670% over the past five years.

In the March quarter, the company's operating revenues totaled ₹1,076.6 crore, marking a 30.0% year-over-year growth. Quarterly EBITDA stood at ₹119.8 crore, compared to ₹76.9 crore in 4QFY2023, representing a robust growth of 55.8%.

On the bottom line, the company reported a net profit of ₹71.59 crore for the quarter, up from ₹40.17 crore in 4QFY2023, marking a growth of 78.2%.

For the full fiscal year, the company's revenues from operations increased by 27.2% year-over-year to ₹2,746.5 crore, while net profit surged to ₹137.0 crore from ₹77.5 crore, representing a growth of 76.9%.

For the first time, consolidated revenues for FY24 surpassed ₹2,746 crore, with product business sales crossing ₹1,668 crore. PGEL’s 100% subsidiary, PG Technoplast, achieved revenues of over ₹1,450 crore in its third year of operations.

The product business contributed 72% of the total revenues in 4QFY24 and 60.7% for FY2024, growing by 25% year-over-year for the quarter and 24% for the full fiscal year. The company emphasised that its order book for the product business remains robust and anticipates significant scaling of the product business in FY2025.

The company's TV and electronics business contributed 13.6% of the total revenues and experienced a remarkable 132% growth in FY2024. The company announced that the TV business will shift to the new 50% JV, Goodworth Electronics, in FY2025.

Despite capex and the acquisition of NGM, net debt decreased by almost ₹325 crore in FY24, the company said in its earnings report.

Guidance for FY2025

PG Electroplast is one of the leading diversified Indian Electronic Manufacturing Services providers and contract manufacturing to the leading consumer durables and electronics brands in India.

The company has one of the biggest capacities in plastic injection molding and has capabilities across the value chain in original equipment manufacturing (OEM) and original design manufacturing (ODM) products like washing machines, room ACs, air conditioners, and LED TVs.

PGEL projects revenues to soar to ₹3,400 crores, marking a substantial 23.8% surge over the previous fiscal year's consolidated revenues, despite the transition of its TV business to Goodworth Electronics.

Additionally, the company anticipates net profit to skyrocket to ₹200 crores, reflecting a robust 46.0% growth over the FY2024 net profit of ₹137.0 crores.

"The revenue guidance for Goodworth Electronics is for ₹600 crores in FY2025, implying group revenues of ₹4000 crore. The growth in the product business, i.e., washing machines, room air conditioners, and air coolers, is expected to be 44% to ₹2,400 crores from ₹1668 crores in FY2024," the company said in its Q4 earnings report.

In line with its growth trajectory, PGEL plans a capex ranging from ₹370–380 crores for FY2025. The company will use these funds to establish two new greenfield facilities in North India and further expand its Supa facilities.

Future Outlook

Government reforms such as Digital India, Make in India, Power for All, and the Jan Dhan-Aadhar-Mobile Trinity are injecting fresh momentum into the consumer appliance and durable industry. The rapid pace of urbanisation, coupled with a growing young population and rising income levels, is fostering the emergence of a significant middle class in India, indicating substantial potential demand for the consumer appliance and durable market in the coming years.

Low penetration levels, declining prices of durables and electronics, and the evolving lifestyles of Indian consumers are expected to remain major demand catalysts for the consumer durables and electronics industry in India in the near future.

Furthermore, the government's initiatives to promote electronic manufacturing and treat the industry as a key pillar of the Digital India Program are opening up new and exciting opportunities for the industry.

PG Electroplast is optimistic about the overall opportunity size and anticipates high growth rates in the industry segments where the company has a presence.

With its newly acquired capacities and capabilities, the company believes it is uniquely positioned in the consumer durables and plastics space in India.

In the coming years, the company aims to achieve industry-leading revenue growth, gradual margin improvement through operational efficiencies and operating leverage, and best-in-class capital efficiency resulting from improved cash flows and balance sheet optimisation.

