Multibagger PG Electroplast stock gains over 8% to record high on solid Q4 show, up 3670% in 5 years
PG Electroplast, a leading Indian EMS provider, reported impressive financial performance for Q4 and FY24. The company's product business sales grew by 25% in Q4FY24. PGEL projects a substantial revenue increase to ₹3,400 crores in FY2025.
Shares of PG Electroplast, the flagship company of PG Group, surged by 8.4% in early morning trading today, reaching a new all-time high of ₹2598.90 apiece following the release of the company's Q4 and full fiscal (FY24) year performance on Wednesday.
