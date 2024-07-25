Multibagger PG Electroplast stock jumps 16% to record high on solid Q1 show, up nearly 10000% in 5 years

PG Electroplast shares surge 16% to new high of 464 after Q1 FY25 results. Company reports consolidated revenues of 1,320 crore, with product business sales at 993 crore. Operating margins improve, profit after tax jumps 151%. Net debt reduced by 103 crore.

A Ksheerasagar
Published25 Jul 2024, 10:13 AM IST
Trade Now
The company has revised its revenue guidance for FY25 upwards, now targeting <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3,650 crores, reflecting a 32.9% increase over FY24 consolidated revenues.
The company has revised its revenue guidance for FY25 upwards, now targeting ₹3,650 crores, reflecting a 32.9% increase over FY24 consolidated revenues.(Pixabay)

Shares of PG Electroplast, the flagship entity of the PG Group, experienced a notable 16% increase in early trading today, reaching a new all-time high of 464 per share. This surge follows the company's announcement of its Q1 FY25 financial results on Wednesday.

The company's shares have been trading on an ex-split basis since July 10, following a 10:1 split ratio. Over the past three years, the stock has achieved an impressive 1054% gain, and over the past five years, it has soared by a staggering 9853%.

The company reported consolidated revenues of 1,320 crore for the quarter, with product business sales accounting for 993 crore. The product segment, which includes room air conditioners, washing machines, and coolers, contributed 75.2% of total revenues in 1QFY2025. 

Also Read | Q1FY25: Adani Green Energy, Nestle among 76 companies to report results today

Notably, the Room AC business grew by 130% to 882 crore, the Washing Machines segment saw a 72% increase, and the Coolers segment surged by an impressive 287%.

The company's order book for the product business remains strong, and it is poised to significantly expand this segment in FY2025. Meanwhile, the TV & Electronics division contributed 7.6% of total revenues and grew by 104% in the same quarter.

Operating margins improved to 10.2% from 9.9% in Q1 FY24, driven by effective cost control and operational leverage. Profit after tax surged by 151% year-over-year to 84.93 crore, with the profit margin increasing by 6.4%.

PG Electroplast also reported a reduction in net debt by approximately 103 crore during the quarter, with strong operating cash flow and an ongoing focus on working capital optimization.

Also Read | Axis Bank share price falls over 5% after Q1 results; Should you buy the dip?

The company specializes in original design manufacturing (ODM), original equipment manufacturing (OEM), and plastic injection moulding, providing one-stop solutions to over 70 leading Indian and global brands.

Guidance has been revised higher for FY25

The company has revised its revenue guidance for FY25 upwards, now targeting 3,650 crores, reflecting a 32.9% increase over FY24 consolidated revenues. This adjustment accounts for the shift of the TV business to Goodworth Electronics. The updated net profit guidance stands at 216 crore, marking a substantial 57.7% growth from FY24’s net profit of 137 crore.

For Goodworth Electronics, the revenue projection is set at 600 crore for FY25, contributing to a total group revenue estimate of 4,250 crore.

Also Read | Budget 2024: Critical minerals push key to cross-industry value addition

The company expects the product business, including washing machines and room air conditioners, to grow by approximately 59%, reaching 2,650 crore from 1,668 crore in FY24.

Capital expenditure for FY25 is projected to be between 370 and 380 crores, with plans to invest in two new greenfield facilities in North India and further expand the Supa facilities, according to the company's earnings report. 

Also Read | Budget 2024 in numbers | Capex target to tax hikes—here are the big digits

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
$13 B

1 of 21Read Full Story
26%

2 of 21Read Full Story
4.47 M

3 of 21Read Full Story
70%

4 of 21Read Full Story
18

5 of 21Read Full Story
₹70,936 Cr

6 of 21Read Full Story
58

7 of 21Read Full Story
$13 B

8 of 21Read Full Story
26%

9 of 21Read Full Story
4.47 M

10 of 21Read Full Story
70%

11 of 21Read Full Story
18

12 of 21Read Full Story
₹70,936 Cr

13 of 21Read Full Story
58

14 of 21Read Full Story
100

15 of 21Read Full Story
$81 M

16 of 21Read Full Story
₹3,000 Cr

17 of 21Read Full Story
₹15,399 Cr

18 of 21Read Full Story
₹1.28 T

19 of 21Read Full Story
4,275 Kms

20 of 21Read Full Story
3

21 of 21Read Full Story
First Published:25 Jul 2024, 10:13 AM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsMultibagger PG Electroplast stock jumps 16% to record high on solid Q1 show, up nearly 10000% in 5 years

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

298.35
10:31 AM | 25 JUL 2024
-1.8 (-0.6%)

Tata Steel

157.30
10:31 AM | 25 JUL 2024
-3 (-1.87%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

141.80
10:31 AM | 25 JUL 2024
5.05 (3.69%)

Bharat Petroleum Corporation

319.80
10:31 AM | 25 JUL 2024
4.8 (1.52%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Data Patterns India

3,334.95
10:21 AM | 25 JUL 2024
250.6 (8.12%)

Shree Renuka Sugars

51.90
10:21 AM | 25 JUL 2024
2.4 (4.85%)

Godfrey Phillips India

4,366.80
10:21 AM | 25 JUL 2024
185.3 (4.43%)

IDBI Bank

101.60
10:21 AM | 25 JUL 2024
4.06 (4.16%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    71,295.00-117.00
    Chennai
    70,534.00-182.00
    Delhi
    70,672.00-44.00
    Kolkata
    70,672.00-44.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.03
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue